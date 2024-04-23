Go, Go, Loser Ranger Ending Released: Watch

Of the many anime series that have arrived in 2024, Go! Go! Loser Ranger is an anime adaptation unlike any other. Focusing on a henchman who is attempting to infiltrate and destroy the Divine Dragon Rangers from within, the series has hit the ground floor running with its unique premise. Now, for fans who have found themselves enraptured by the new Sentai anime series, the franchise has released its new ending theme that captures the hilarious aesthetic of the new anime hit.

For those who need a reminder on the cast of this series from Yostar Productions, the main voice actors include Yusuke Kobayashi as D, Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama, Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri, Yuichi Nakamura as Red Keeper, Go Inoue as Blue Keeper, Kensho Ono as Yellow Keeper, Kosuke Toriumi as Green Keeper, M.A.O as Pink Keeper, and more. Much like the popular series Solo Leveling, Go! Go! Loser Ranger will consist of twelve episodes for its first anime season, giving us a look into the Sentai-themed world and Henchman D's plan at toppling it.

End End Loser Ranger

If you need a refresher on the ending theme for the latest Sentai anime, musical performer Nanowo Akari. The ending song if titled "Sekai Wa Ira Nai" and clearly cpatures the levity of the series as the numerous henchmen battling the Divine Dragon Rangers show off some of their best moves.

You can catch Go! Go! Loser Ranger's first episodes streaming on Hulu in North America. Here's how the streaming service describes the series that puts a new spin on the Sentai genre, "When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's Last Hope!...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"

