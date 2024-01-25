Go Nagai Makes Generous Donation to Earthquake Relief Fund

The recent earthquake in Japan caused severe damage to the country, with the anime museum dedicated to manga artist Go Nagai destroyed thanks to the incident. The creator of Devilman, Cutie Honey, and Mazinger Z has commented on the terrible event, but has now offered a sizable donation to his hometown, Wajima City.

Nagai has donated 20 million yen, the equivalent of around $135,000 USD, to his hometown in the wake of the destructive earthquake. In a new statement, Go states how he hopes that his donation will help to repair some of the damage done, "Noto has wonderful nature and culture.We hope to rebuild the lives of those affected by the disaster. I want them to take strong steps towards building a new town, while putting the city first," he said, wishing for the recovery of their hometown."

(Photo: Science SARU)

Go Nagai's Previous Comments

Previously, Nagai had commented on the destruction of the Wonderlan Museum that had housed his work, "Hearing reports and looking at images of Wajima, my hometown, and seeing how shockingly different it looks now from how I remember it, fills my heart with sadness. I have been receiving kind messages every day from people expressing their concern after learning that the city of Wajima, and the Go Nagai Wonderland Museum, were so severely damaged in the disaster. I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to you all. Thank you so much."

Go then discussed how he was taking the loss of his art in stride, far more concerned about the lives lost and damage to his hometown caused by the recent earthquake, "Regarding the museum, I believe that many of the items on display have been damaged. However, because I am a currently active manga artist, so no matter how much artwork has been lost, I can draw more. It's really not a big deal. What is important is for the people of Wajima, and elsewhere in the afflicted region, to be able to get back to their ordinary lives as soon as possible, and I would like to help them if I can. With aftershocks and unpredictable days ahead, it may still be difficult to think of better times, but let's all hang in there and get through this!"

If you too would like to make a donation for the victims of the earthquake in Japan, Yahoo Japan has amassed several outlets that you can access by clicking here.