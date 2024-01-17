Go Nagai Addresses Destroyed Museum Following Japan's Recent Earthquakes

The earthquake in Japan caused serious destruction to the country to kick off 2024, with one big example being the destruction of the Wonderland Museum, a locale dedicated to manga artist Go Nagai. If you're unfamiliar with the mangaka, Nagai is most known for his work on the likes of Mazinger Z, Cutie Honey, and Devilman. In a recent statement, Go addressed the destruction of the Wonderland Museum and was hopeful for the future.

The Wonderland Museum was first established in 2009, collecting original art pieces from Go Nagai throughout his career. Unfortunately, due to the fire caused by the earthquake on January 1st, irreplaceable items were lost from the popular manga artist's library. Luckily, Nagai seems to be taking this news in stride according to the new statement.

(Photo: Science SARU)

Go Nagai Shares His Thoughts

Nagai began his statement by thanking those who showed him a sea of support following the destruction of the Wonderland Museum, "Hearing reports and looking at images of Wajima, my hometown, and seeing how shockingly different it looks now from how I remember it, fills my heart with sadness. I have been receiving kind messages every day from people expressing their concern after learning that the city of Wajima, and the Go Nagai Wonderland Museum, were so severely damaged in the disaster. I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to you all. Thank you so much."

Go then continued, stating that despite the destruction of artwork, the manga artist is far more interested in Wajima's residents returning to a normal routine, "Regarding the museum, I believe that many of the items on display have been damaged. However, because I am a currently active manga artist, so no matter how much artwork has been lost, I can draw more. It's really not a big deal. What is important is for the people of Wajima, and elsewhere in the afflicted region, to be able to get back to their ordinary lives as soon as possible, and I would like to help them if I can. With aftershocks and unpredictable days ahead, it may still be difficult to think of better times, but let's all hang in there and get through this!"

What do you think of Go Nagai's thoughts on the Wonderland Museum? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Go Nagai