Dragon Ball Super Isn't Going Anywhere, Don't Worry

Dragon Ball has been through a lot since its debut, and it is quite busy these days with all its projects. Beyond its next video game drops, Dragon Ball is splitting time between the screen and the page. Dragon Ball Daima is slated to bring the anime back to life while the Dragon Ball Super manga just wrapped its latest arc. But if you thought the later series was finished, you have another thing coming.

The information comes courtesy of the Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro. In the most recent issue of V-Jump, Toyotaro worked with series creator Akira Toriyama to end the manga's Super Hero arc. The finale left many wondering if Dragon Ball Super was going to end shortly given the impending debut of Dragon Ball Daima, but that is not the case.

In a letter to fans, Toyotaro assured Dragon Ball readers his current project isn't going anywhere anytime soon. "Thanks to the support of all you readers, I've managed to draw all the way to 100 chapters! Thank you so much. I put a lot of exciting scenes into this 100th chapter, so check it out starting on the next page! I'm also working hard to make things even more exciting in what's to come after chapter 100, so please continue to enjoy the Dragon Ball Super manga," he shared.

As you can see above, the artist's letter could not be much clearer. Toyotaro promises readers there is more on the way for Dragon Ball Super, so we can expect the manga to carry beyond chapter 100. At this time, we have no idea where the manga is going next, but we at least know it is going somewhere. So if you were on the fence about checking out Dragon Ball Super, you can rest easy when you pick it up.

After all, the Dragon Ball Super manga is easy to find. The series can be found on the Shonen Jump app in English. So for more information on Dragon Ball Super, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

What do you want to see from the future of Dragon Ball Super? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!