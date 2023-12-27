Eyeshield 21 Shares First Look at New Revival Chapter

Eyeshield 21 is coming back with a special new chapter to help celebrate its milestone 21st Anniversary, and fans have gotten the first look from the manga's big comeback! Riichiro Inagaki and Yusuke Murata might have gone on to have some massive success with manga fans thanks to the likes of Dr. Stone and One-Punch Man in recent years, but the duo once worked together on one of the best sports manga ever crafted with Eyeshield 21. Taking on American football, it's been over two decades since the series first started its run within the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Eyeshield 21 will be releasing a special new chapter to celebrate the manga's 21st Anniversary on January 29th in Japan. This new chapter will feature 55 pages with a color page to help commemorate the big comeback. This new one-shot chapter was previously teased by artist Yusuke Murata to be titled "BRAINxBRAVE," but it's yet to be confirmed if this will end up being the new one-shot's title. For now, you can check out the first look at Eyeshield 21's comeback with a cool look at its lead character, Sena Kobayakawa, below.

Eyeshield 21 'Special One-Shot' Color Preview.



This new 55-page work by Riichiro Inagaki and Yusuke Murata will be published in upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #9.https://t.co/eTNgGb8omL pic.twitter.com/AYoCXgkbr7 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 24, 2023

What Is Eyeshield 21?

Yusuke Murata helped to celebrated Eyeshield 21's big manga comeback with a trailer crafted by his new anime studio, Village Studio, earlier this year. This studio is also currently working on its very own anime project, but it's still very early in development at the time of this writing. As for Eyeshield 21, unfortunately it's tough to go back and legally read the manga outside of hunting down the physical volumes of the series released by Viz Media a few years ago.

Thankfully, you can still check out Eyeshield 21's anime adaptation now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Since he was a child, Sena had been bullied into running errands which has given him superb speed which the American football team captain wants as part of 'Eye Shield 21…Lightning Speed'." The anime ran for three seasons and tons of episodes, so there's plenty to enjoy for fans jumping into it for the first time.

