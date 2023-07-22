One Piece Creator's Monsters to Get Its Own Anime

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda's Monsters one-shot manga story is getting an anime adaptation of its own! One Piece is currently in the midst of its 26th Anniversary, and the franchise is bigger than ever around the world. Not only is the anime reaching a new peak with the climax of the Wano Country arc, but it will be making its live-action debut with Netflix later this Summer. This is far from the end of celebrations for Eiichiro Oda's various projects, however, as one of his classic stories has been pulled out of the vault for a new anime adaptation!

It was announced during the One Piece Day 2023 celebration that Eiichiro Oda's 1994 one-shot manga story, Monsters: Ippaku Sanjo Hiryu Jigoku, is now in the works with a new anime adaptation. To get an idea of how this classic story (which is likely familiar to One Piece fans) will look when it releases in the near future (it has yet to be given a release date or window as of this writing), you can check out the special teaser for the Monsters anime in the video above and first poster for the new anime project below:

What Is Eiichiro Oda's Monsters?

Monsters was a manga one-shot first written by One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda back in 1994 before One Piece was ever conceived. This story features a swordsman named Ryuma who ends up defending a take by taking down a massive dragon. Monsters is actually a part of the official One Piece canon as Ryuma himself was seen as a zombie during the Thriller Bark arc, and Ryuma hails from the land of Wano (and shares a mysterious connection with Zoro). So now even more fans will get to check out how this story fulfills Ryuma's legend.

Eiichiro Oda's Monsters will feature Jujutsu Kaisen and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director Sunghoo Park overseeing its direction and composition for Park's new production studio, E&H production. This new anime will run for the length of a single anime episode, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of this writing. If you wanted to check out One Piece itself, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll.

