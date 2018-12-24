‘Goblin Slayer’ Kicks-Off its Bloodiest Battle Yet

Goblin Slayer got off to a controversial start, but it hopes to bring its 12 episode run to a much better end as the latest episode kicked off the biggest and bloodiest battle in the series yet.

After the series teased that a huge new goblin threat at the end of the previous episode, Episode 11 sees it come to fruition with not only a huge army, but a Goblin Lord leading them all towards Cow Girl’s farm home.

Knowing that a huge goblin army was on the way, Goblin Slayer reached out to the rest of the adventurers in his guild for help in slaying the massive horde. After they nearly refused to help, Guild Girl managed to get them to agree by offering one gold coin per kill. The battle then begins fairly quickly.

Under the command of the Goblin Lord (which Goblin Slayer explains is a goblin that’s evolved to a point of high intelligence), the horde moves in unison with awful, awful tactics. First the goblins use kidnapped women as human shields, then they ride wolves, and after a few kills, a wave of Hobgoblins and Goblin Champions soon arrive.

This massive attack leads to an all out bloody brawl as the various adventurers begins fighting off the goblins. As for Goblin Slayer, he prepped for the horde’s arrival with various strategies to pick at the large army. Not only did his plans help against the Goblin Riders, but they managed to save the initial wave of human shields by putting the first goblins to sleep.

Though the episode ends before this massive war reaches its conclusion, the final moments of the episode see a bloodied Goblin Slayer taking on the Goblin Lord itself. It’s pretty advanced from the way it commanded the other goblins (along with wielding a massive axe) and now fans will see Goblin Slayer facing one of his toughest monsters yet as the 12 episode run comes to a close.

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) will handle the series composition and is writing the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) is designing the series’ characters, and Mili is composing the opening theme.