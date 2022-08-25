Goblin Slayer Creator Announces New Manga

Goblin Slayer may be dark, but not even its over-the-top violence can keep fans away. Kumo Kagyu always manages to balance the series' graphic themes with enough levity to keep readers hanging on. And now, it seems the writer has found a new story to sink their teeth into at long last.

Recently, fans were informed Kagyu was about to embark on a new title, and they were assured it would be as dark as Goblin Slayer if not more so. Now, info about the story's title and plot has surfaced. It turns out this upcoming title will forego goblins entirely and instead take place in a dystopian version of Russia.

"Goblin Slayer" creator Kumo Kagyu starts a new dystopian cold war manga series in Russia titled "Moscow 2160" in Big Gangan soon



Art by Sekine Koutarou & Character Design by Kannatsuki Noboru



According to Square Enix, this new manga will be titled Moscow 2160, and its premise sounds rather bleak. Kagyu's new project will be set in the far future as Russia fights against a Cold War. At this point, fans aren't sure who the heroes will be in Moscow 2160 or what sort of threats it will follow. But judging by its first look above, you can see things are going to get intense.

Kagyu will oversee the writing on Moscow 2160 while Sekine Koutarou does the art. Character designs will be checked by Kannatsuki Noburu, and Square Enix plans to publish the manga in Big Gangan starting this fall.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to see what Kagyu will do with this story, and Goblin Slayer is still very much on their radar. Following its anime film in 2020, Goblin Slayer is set to get a second season by White Fox soon, so here's to hoping updates on the comeback will go live soon!

