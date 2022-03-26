Goblin Slayer Debuts Brutal Season 2 Poster

Goblin Slayer is readying for its major second season return with a brutal new poster! The first season of the anime taking on Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki’s original light novel dark fantasy series premiered with one of the most controversial first episodes of not only the Fall 2018 anime schedule, but of that year overall. Following it up with a new animated special released in theaters in 2020, the series has officially announced it will be returning for a second season. But unfortunately there are very few details as to what to expect from the new episodes or when they’ll be arriving.

There is still very little information about what to expect from Goblin Slayer’s next season, unfortunately. There has yet to be any release information, production studio or staff information divulged about the new season as of this writing. With the AnimeJapan 2022 convention, Goblin Slayer confirmed that Season 2 of the anime is still in the works but it’s just as mysterious as ever. With a bloody new poster teasing the titular slayer will be doing what he does best, you can check out the newest poster for Goblin Slayer Season 2 below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/GoblinSlayer_GA/status/1507643526862893060?s=20&t=xRThrn1nTZHGSm_oZlTnyA

If the second season of the anime takes place after the Goblin’s Crown special, then it will be picking up after Volume 5 of the original light novel series. As fans had noticed with the first season, much of its controversial material was packed into that premiere and was since followed by a more traditional fantasy action series (that raises the stakes with potential character death). So it’s likely the second season won’t have that initial ugliness to push fans away.

If you wanted to check out Goblin Slayer yourself before the second season debuts, you can now find the first season and Goblin’s Crown special streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe the series as such, “‘I’m not saving the world. I just kill goblins.’ Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who’s just become a new adventurer has formed her first party… and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Goblin Slayer return for Season 2? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!