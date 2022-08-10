Goblin Slayer and Overlord Creators to Team Up on New Series

These days, there are more manga series out there than fans can count, and there is something to read for everyone. From isekai tales to rom-com adventures, the medium is truly massive. Of course, popular creators are always in the spotlight, and team-ups have become more popular than ever before. So if you happen to be a fan of Goblin Slayer, you should know one of its authors is teaming up with Overlord for a brand-new series.

The new report comes from Japan as a recent press release suggested Kagyo Kumo, the author behind the Goblin Slayer light novels, is working on a new title. The writer is working with So-bin from Overlord on the project. And to our delight, it seems the new light novel will be a dark fantasy.

"Goblin Slayer" Kagyo Kumo will publish a new Dark Fantasy Light Novel with illustrations by So-bin (Overlord). No title yet.



Release on Dec 10, 2022.

Right now, there is no title available for the upcoming title, but we do know when it will drop. Kubo and So-bin will release their joint series on December 10th, so it will be available in time for the holidays.

If you are not familiar with either creator, you should know Kagyu Kubo is the author behind the Goblin Slayer light novels, and they have handled a couple of spin-off stories to boot. As for So-bin, the artist is known best for their work as the illustrator on Overlord. And given the art they've done on the novels, So-bin is going to delve into his dark side with Kumo's story.

Of course, Goblin Slayer fans are comfortable with dark content at this point. The series is notoriously graphic and handles a number of bleak themes from sexual assault to revenge and beyond. This means Kumo and So-bin are a match made in heaven. And now, their visions will team up this year when their big joint series goes live.

