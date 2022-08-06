Overlord Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Letter From Creator

The fourth season of Overlord is currently underway, further exploring the universe of the bizarre Isekai series. With Ainz Ooal Gown continuing to navigate the world of magic and mystery as a giant skeleton sorcerer overseeing an army of supernatural nightmares, the Isekai has recently celebrated its tenth anniversary since it first arrived as a light novel in 2012. To help ring in the occasion, the creator of the franchise, Kugane Maruyama, shared a special message with fans.

Unfortunately, all isn't perfect within the realm of Overlord, as the voice actor for the skeleton protagonist, Satoshi Hino, tested positive for the coronavirus at the end of June. Making sure to mention this fact, the author of the Isekai franchise also made sure to thank fans for following along with the journey of Ainz Ooal Gown throughout the years:

"I'm Maruyama, who is always checking in Akihabara to see if anyone is really buying on the release day. Good evening, or hello. Unfortunately, I have not been able to visit Akihabara yet due to the Corona disaster.

Ten years ago today was the first day I went to check out a bookstore in Akihabara on my way home from work, and it all seems to have happened so fast.

So, the tenth anniversary! Thank you to everyone who has followed me this far! I will continue to do my best to deliver even better things in the future!

July 30, 2022 – Kugane Maruyama

I wish Satoshi Hino-san a speedy recovery."

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this Isekai series, you can catch the first three seasons, along with the latest episodes of season four of Overlord, on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service offering the following official description of the series:

"When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own he decides to put his skills to use as the game's new overlord."

The fifth season of Overlord has yet to be confirmed though considering the fact that the light novel series has continued printing new volumes to this day, it definitely isn't outside the realm of possibility that we'll see Ainz Ooal Gown return to continue his journey as an Isekai anti-hero.

Via Official Overlord Twitter Account