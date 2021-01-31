Goblin Slayer Season 2 Announced with First Poster

✖

Goblin Slayer has kept quiet since its latest film went live, but the series has kept busy behind the scenes. It was just announced this weekend that the hit anime has a second season in the works. The big reveal was made during an anniversary event for GA Bunko, and fans were even treated to a key visual for season two as a sign of good faith.

As you can see below, the poster features all of the characters you would expect. The titular Goblin Slayer is centered in the background of the key visual while their comrades stand before him. It seems the crew is ready to take on more missions bent on eradicating goblins, and with any luck, the show's second season will not be as controversial as the first.

(Photo: White Fox)

Currently, there is no word on when this new Goblin Slayer season might go live. An announcement video was posted in honor of season two, but it does not contain any new footage. It seems like the show's team has a lot of work to finish before Goblin Slayer is ready for a comeback. But if all goes well, a late 2021 or early 2022 debut is possible.

If you need to catch up on the first season of Goblin Slayer, the show is streaming online via Crunchyroll. The site also hosts the anime's first movie which likely takes place before season two. You can read up on the series' official synopsis below:

"I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins." Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."

What do you make of this season's announcement? What do you want to see from Goblin Slayer's return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Crunchyroll