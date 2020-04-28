Goblin Slayer Releases New Key Art for Goblin's Crown OVA

Goblin Slayer was one of the most controversial anime releases of 2018 thanks to its debut episode, and regardless of the debate surrounding its premiere the series ended up becoming one of the most popular anime releases of that year overall. When the first season came to a close, there was a tease that there would be more from the anime shortly after. This got fans excited about the possibilities, and the it turns out that this tease was for a special new episode that released in Japanese theaters earlier this year, Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown.

While the special OVA has not been confirmed for an English language release as of this writing, the special is getting a home video release in Japan. As the Blu-ray and DVD readies itself to hit shelves in July, the official Twitter account for the special has shared several pieces of new key art for the special that gives fans another look into what's to be expected from the hour long special episode. Check them out below:

Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown has yet to nail down a concrete date for an English language release, but it adapts Volume 5 of Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki's original light novels with a returning cast and staff. This volume itself can currently be found on shelves thanks to Yen Press, and they describe Volume 5 as such:

"A young noblewoman has disappeared while out on a goblin hunting quest. When Goblin Slayer and his party set out to find her, they are stunned to discover a horde of goblins have built their nest within an ancient dwarven fortress...and these ones even appear to be followers of some primitive, sadistic cult! But what troubles Goblin Slayer most of all is their leader, who is stronger and more intelligent than any goblin he's faced before..."

