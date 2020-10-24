Goblin Slayer Debuts Goblin's Crown Dub Trailer

✖

Goblin Slayer's first season came a couple of years ago and was one of the most popular releases of that year, and now Funimation has debuted the English dub trailer for its big comeback movie, Goblin's Crown. When the first season of the anime came to an end in 2018, the final episode teased that Goblin Slayer would return. This turned out to be the theatrical special, Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown, which brought back the original cast of characters to face off against another strong and unexpected enemy.

While the original Japanese release of the theatrical anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, fans who have been waiting for the English dub release of the new special finally have a light at the end of the tunnel. After confirming the film would be streaming later this month, Funimation has debuted the English dub trailer for Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown, and you can check it out below:

Check out the dubbed trailer for GOBLIN SLAYER -GOBLIN’S CROWN- right now and get ready to stream the film on Funimation, 10/30-11/5! 🗡 pic.twitter.com/mKtbMYW8oa — Funimation (@FUNimation) October 24, 2020

Streaming for a limited time with Funimation (from October 30th to November 5th), Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown adapts Volume 5 of Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki's original light novels with a returning cast and staff. If you wanted to check out the original release, Yen Press currently offers the official English language license of the novels and they describe the story from Volume 5 of the series as such:

"A young noblewoman has disappeared while out on a goblin hunting quest. When Goblin Slayer and his party set out to find her, they are stunned to discover a horde of goblins have built their nest within an ancient dwarven fortress...and these ones even appear to be followers of some primitive, sadistic cult! But what troubles Goblin Slayer most of all is their leader, who is stronger and more intelligent than any goblin he's faced before..."

Will you be checking out the dub release for Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown? What did you think of the anime series from a couple of years ago? Would you want to see a second season if one gets announced later down the line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!