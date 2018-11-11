Incredible New Video Pits Shin Godzilla Against Legendary Godzilla

When it comes to Godzilla, fans of the kaiju have their favorite version. The monster has gone through plenty of revisions over the decades, leaving many to wonder what would happen if Godzilla’s past caught up with him. Now, one fan is making that happen, and it seems the final video will be a must-watch event.

After all, a teaser for the short has gone live, and it has got monster lovers geeking out.

Over on Reddit, a user known as Wobbly_G updated fans on their on-going Godzilla short. The animator has been working on a project which pits Shin Godzilla (SG) against his Legendary (LG) counterpart, and this latest update is the best one yet.

As you can see above, this new test shows SG and LG going to town with their fight. LG goes in for first blood as the huge monster lunges for SG’s neck. The latter buckles underneath the attack, giving LG time to hurl his opponent to the ground. By the time the clip ends, both of the monsters are grappling down low, but the city around them is the thing taking the most damage.

The super-short clip has got fans of Godzilla going nuts, but the full short won’t be up for some time. According to Wobbly_G, the fan-video will not be done until next year at the earliest.

“Yeah, the animations are done, although the effects like smokes will take a while. The whole thing won’t be finished until early next year,” the animator told fans on Reddit.

While it may take awhile for this fantasy crossover to go live, fans will get to see Godzilla rise up soon enough in theaters. The kaiju is slated to star in a long-awaited sequel to 2014’s Godzilla in May 2019. The film, which stars the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, will feature the iconic monster along with a few new faces like Mothra and Ghidorah. You can check out the official synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

