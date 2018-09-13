New Video Pits Shin Godzilla Against His Hollywood Rival

Godzilla is a bonafide icon at this point, but fans of the kaiju aren’t satisfied to support the franchise by itself. No, they have their banners raised for their go-go version of Godzilla, and a new video is pitting two famous beasts against each other.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Wobbly_G shared an update on a Godzilla short they’re working on. The video is at the halfway mark according to the animator, and it has Shin Godzilla going against the beast seen in Legendary Pictures’ recent films.

And, as you can see, the Hollywood counterpart is kicking Shin’s butt in this clip.

The 3D animated clip shows Legendary’s Godzilla tossing around Shin, and the beast is able to manhandle the Japanese kaiju. As the clip ends, the Legendary version is seen forcing Shin’s mouth open, but that might not be the best plan. After all, it looks like Shin is ready to charge up an atomic blast, and he could launch a blast from his gut at any time.

When it comes to these two Godzilla favorites, fans are willing to argue over their strength. Hollywood doesn’t shy away from Godzilla’s flashy powers, but Shin Godzilla has some powerful atomic attacks. He may be far smaller than Legendary’s counterpart, but Shin will not be pushed over that easily.

For those wanting another look at Godzilla, you will have some time to wait. At this point, it doesn’t look like Toho Studios is working on a Shin Godzilla sequel, but an entire Godzilla Cinematic Universe is being worked on. Legendary is far closer to bringing out its version as Godzilla: King of the Monsters will hit theaters in May 2019, and he will be joined by the likes of Rodan and King Ghidorah.

If you need a full breakdown of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, you can check out its newly released synopsis below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

