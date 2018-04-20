‘Godzilla: The City Mechanized for Final Battle’ Releases First Trailer

If you need a new Godzilla fix, then the folks behind Netflix‘s kaiju trilogy are here to help. Not long ago, the first trailer for the site’s Godzilla sequel went live, and the explosive clip gives fans a first-look at all things Mechagodzilla.

As you can see above, the trailer begins with a very brief recap of Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters. The surviving pilots who came to Earth to take down Godzilla find themselves taken in by a straggling group of humans who stayed on the planet. It is there the group learns more about the kaijus hidden around the Earth, and the brave soldiers eventually learn about Mechagodzilla. So, you can just guess how that machinery fares when it goes up against Godzilla for an epic final clash.

For those of you wanting to check out this sequel, it will be coming out this year. Godzilla: The City Mechanized for Final Battle will debut in Japan on May 18 in theaters. After a limited run, Polygon Pictures will team up with Netflix to release the feature worldwide.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The film brings a new spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix‘s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzilla will be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.

