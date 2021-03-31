Crunchyroll Drops Exclusive Godzilla Collection

✖

Next month, kaiju fans will finally have the chance to see the two biggest monsters of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" tango as Godzilla battles against Kong for supremacy in theaters and on HBO Max, and the company of Crunchyroll has taken the opportunity to strike while the iron is hot by offering a slate of new merch for fans of the current king of the monsters. Though there have been countless examples of merchandise released over the years with the lizard king's mug splashed across it, Crunchyroll is looking to give fans some brand new clothing and figurines to add to their collection.

Godzilla first arrived in the 1950s, with the creation of the giant monster being touted as a response to the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima and has continued to make appearances throughout cinema's history over the decades. With North America taking a swing time and time again at bringing the lizard king to life, the Legendary Pictures' version has definitely been one of the biggest, in both stature and popularity, earning its place as the king of the monsters by defeating King Ghidorah in mortal combat. Though Godzilla Vs. Kong has confirmed that the lizard king will be fighting the ruler of Skull Island, fans are waiting to see if any other kaiju will make appearances in what might be the final entry in Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse".

Crunchyroll released the Godzilla Collection which features kaiju stamped hoodies, sweatshirts, long sleeve t-shirts, figures, and even throw blankets to celebrate the long history that the lizard king has had in cinema, carving a path across humanity since first rising from the depths of the sea:

Once Godzilla Vs. Kong comes to a close, it will be interesting to see if the future of the lizard king lies in the East or the West, as the last time that the current king of the monsters appeared in Japan, he was given a massive makeover that made him far more terrifying than anyone expected in Shin Godzilla. With Shin Ultraman on the way, having released a new trailer recently, it will be interesting to see if we ever receive a "Shin" version of King Kong at some point down the line.

