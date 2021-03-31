Legendary Shares First Look At Godzilla Vs Kong Prequel Comics

✖

Legendary Pictures is bringing the long-awaited kaiju battle to fans who have been waiting to see the king of the monsters battle the ruler of Skull Island in next month's Godzilla Vs. Kong and fans will have the opportunity to see what these two titans were up to before they came to blows in the giant blockbuster hitting theaters and HBO Max. With these new comics, we'll be able to explore the lives of these two kaiju that have easily risen through the cinematic ranks over the decades in both Japan and around the world.

While the synopsis for the upcoming kaiju crossover has been revealed with weeks away from the film's arrival, there are still plenty of secrets that have yet to be revealed, as fans speculate that both Godzilla and Kong won't be alone in their battle for the ages. With many fans believing that MechaGodzilla will be a part of the long-awaited crossover, it will definitely be interesting to see if the metallic doppelganger of the lizard king will cause the two monsters to team up when all is said and done.

Legendary Pictures shared the first look at the covers for the different kaiju projects including Godzilla Dominion, Kingdom Kong, as well as an anthology that collects two prior series in Godzilla: Aftershock and Skull Island: Birth of Kong which take place within the history of the "Monster-Verse":

Here’s an exclusive first look at 3 new @GodzillaVsKong graphic novel covers from @LegendaryComics! Godzilla Dominion and Kingdom Kong are prequels leading up to the big showdown! Titanthology combines Godzilla: Aftershock and Skull Island: Birth of Kong for the 1st time ever! pic.twitter.com/xbU1cyNcxU — Legendary (@Legendary) February 25, 2021

Currently, there are no announced plans for another entry into the "Monster-Verse" following the battle between Godzilla and Kong landing next month, though both giant monsters will be returning on the streaming platform of Netflix with each of their own animated series. Though Legendary's versions are up in the air, we fully expect both of these kaiju to return in the future with new films as nothing can keep a good monster down for long.

Which of these prequel comics looks the most interesting? Who do you want to be the ultimate victor in the upcoming battle of Godzilla Vs. Kong? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.