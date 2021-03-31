Godzilla vs Kong Drops Unseen Footage in New TV Spots

Another new #GodzillaVsKong Chinese TV spot has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/ZDXrjo7WIt — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 23, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong is just weeks away from going live, and fans are clearly hyped for the release. The epic sequel promises to kickstart 2021 in a big way following a yearlong drought of movies amidst the pandemic. Godzilla and King Kong hope to spice things up this spring for audiences at home or in theaters. So of course, it only makes sense for some new TV spots to go live this week.

Recently, an international TV spot in China dropped that showcases the action of Godzilla vs Kong. The clip can be found above as it highlights Kong to start. As the clip continues, Godzilla is seen blowing atomic breath all over the place before Kong fights back. The reel ends with the pair roaring at one another, so you can see how amped the pair are.

As for the second TV spot, it comes courtesy of FilmSpot. The reel features some tense new footage of Kong fighting Godzilla in the open water. The film's first trailer confirmed the pair will fight on the ocean after Kong is lifted from Skull Island. As you can imagine, Godzilla is not happy about his foe leaving the island, so the pair decided to duke it out on the high seas. But as it turns out, Kong is a good swimmer. Godzilla may be in his element, but that will not stop Kong from putting up a fight.

A new #GodzillaVsKong TV spot has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/ARBQR7lGnl — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 24, 2021

Currently, Godzilla vs Kong will be released on HBO Max and in North American theaters on March 31. You can check out its synopsis below:

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you make of these new TV spots? are you hyped for Godzilla vs Kong? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.