Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Has Fans Picking Sides

The first trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong has finally debuted and it has fans choosing sides! Godzilla vs. Kong will be making its way to theaters and HBO Max this March after shifting its release date several times, so fans have been anticipating this one for quite a while. There were questions of how the two would fight in the first place given the differences in size and power seemingly conveyed through Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the first trailer put those questions to bed for many fans.

It's caused quite a stir actually as now fans are feverishly choosing sides as they pick who they think will win in the eventual fight between Godzilla and Kong. Each Titan brings their own advantages and disadvantages to the fight itself, but the trailer seems to put the two on equal ground as fans look back to the entire franchise to choose their winner.

