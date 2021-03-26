Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Has Fans Picking Sides
The first trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong has finally debuted and it has fans choosing sides! Godzilla vs. Kong will be making its way to theaters and HBO Max this March after shifting its release date several times, so fans have been anticipating this one for quite a while. There were questions of how the two would fight in the first place given the differences in size and power seemingly conveyed through Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the first trailer put those questions to bed for many fans.
It's caused quite a stir actually as now fans are feverishly choosing sides as they pick who they think will win in the eventual fight between Godzilla and Kong. Each Titan brings their own advantages and disadvantages to the fight itself, but the trailer seems to put the two on equal ground as fans look back to the entire franchise to choose their winner.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the Godzilla vs. Kong odds, and let us know what you think? Who do you think is winning this fight and why? Will we even get a definitive winner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
It's All Over When Godzilla Gets Busy...
Kong may be smart enough to make an axe from a Godzilla spine, but can he HOOP?
Team Godzilla all the way. pic.twitter.com/jUTdWoBFYU— 🍊Beans-made thighs🍊 (@beanzaru) January 25, 2021
"What's a King to a God?"
.... anyway, what's a king to a god 🤷🏽♂️ #TeamGodzilla pic.twitter.com/NJKQ81Ck3G— 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕾𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗-𝕸𝖆𝖓 🕸 ☂︎ (@tinyspiderlegs) January 24, 2021
"Look at the Fear"
Look at the frightened monkey watching GODzilla😎 coming. Look at the fear in its eyes👀
Fear has no language👊🏻#GodzillaVsKong #TeamGodzilla pic.twitter.com/159TXV7Ye7— விக்னேஷ் (@Akvicky_2) January 24, 2021
"This is Godzilla's World"
This is Godzilla's world and Kong just lives in it#GodzillaVsKong#Godzilla 💙🌊🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/FWLHtvftdU— Chandler 😊 (@chandler999999) January 25, 2021
"That's it"
team godzilla and that’s it pic.twitter.com/6WEfSzsx5D— maria (@galdianas) January 24, 2021
"Imagine Not Being Team Kong"
Imagine not being #TeamKong, that's embarrassing pic.twitter.com/qRVQr3Z8Uq— T'Challa Stan #TeamKong (@KhameekJ03) January 22, 2021
"Kong Bows to No One"
Who Bows to Who
Kong Bows To No one 🔥
Elevation 💥 pic.twitter.com/rtCY9s1Sjz— Rusthum (@RusthumHere) January 25, 2021
That Trailer Edit Though"
I was #TeamGodzilla, but the trailer that dropped is making me lean more towards #TeamKong 😭. I’m still gonna support my mate Godzilla and give him the benefit of the doubt! @GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/QWZ9jRYpi1— Comicbookgeneral (@Comicbookgener1) January 24, 2021
Put Some Respect on His Name!
Put some respect on my boy #TeamKong pic.twitter.com/DLZf3gtVLY— 4HM BetaComboZ (Hussdog92) (@BetaComboZ) January 24, 2021
Big Monke
Fuck the atomic gecko. I believe in monke supremacy!#TeamKong pic.twitter.com/Qh5QprUxzu— ⛩〖𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖌𝖗𝖆𝖞〗⛩ (@Morgray_Drawn) January 24, 2021