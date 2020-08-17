Godzilla Skins Join Fall Guys in This Incredible Art

✖

Fall Guys has quickly become one of the biggest gaming sensations these days, but it could get even bigger by teaming up with the Godzilla franchise if this awesome concept art for a couple of skins is anything to go by. As the fun twist on the battle royale continues to dominate consoles, streams, and conversation alike, one of the more surprising bits to come out of all of this is how fans are wanting to see all kinds of fun collaborations with companies to get special costumes added to the game in the future.

One fun collaboration would be with TOHO's Godzilla franchise and this art from @BIlustrator (who you can find more work from on Twitter here) imagines what this team up could look like with two skins based on Godzilla and the Kaiju's ultimate rival, King Ghidorah. Taking both of these fearsome beasts and making them far cuddlier, it's a team up that fans would surely love to see especially when factoring in other kaiju down the line like Mothra, Rodan, and more. You can check out the concept art below:

i've been playing fall guys, and godzilla is always in my heart, so i decided to do this haha#Godzilla pic.twitter.com/JB4rvw5B6w — B-side ilustrador COMMISSIONS OPEN! (@BIlustrador) August 16, 2020

Godzilla will be making its grand return to screens with the final film in Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy, Godzilla vs. Kong. Initially scheduled for a release in theaters later this year, it has now been confirmed to hit theaters on May 21, 2021. The film will be rated PG-13 when it finally releases, and is currently described as such:

"In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

Are you currently playing Fall Guys and have snagged a win? Which skins would you want to see come to the game next? Would you like see Godzilla and the extended TOHO Kaiju crew make their way to the game someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

