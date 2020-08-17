Fall Guys Leak Reveals Upcoming Crossover Skins

Fall Guys, the immensely popular battle royale party video game, has no shortage of potential partners for collaboration skins/costumes at this point as any number of brands would love to jump on the bandwagon. Even though it only launched this month for PlayStation 4 and PC, there have already been several crossover skins added to the video game, like Team Fortress 2's Scout. And if a recent set of leaks is correct, it would seem that there are plenty more where that came from.

More specifically, it would appear that the video game is set to receive collaboration skins in the form of special Portal and My Friend Pedro skins. The Portal one is especially a top and bottom replicating the look of Chell in bean form while the My Friend Pedro skin is, well, a banana. Though there is no definitive guarantee until they are actually announced, it would appear that they are expected to appear in Fall Guys early next month. You can check out both of them below:

Collab skins featured shop leaks! Portal: September 3rd

My friend Pedro: September 6th pic.twitter.com/GDHQRscCUc — HYPEX - Fall Guys Leaks & News (@HypexFG) August 13, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and it even received a new level last week -- with more on the way. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the suddenly popular title right here.

