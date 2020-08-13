Fall Guys Adds Team Fortress 2 Skin

The extremely popular video game Fall Guys has announced that it will be adding a very special Team Fortress 2 skin to the Steam store today. More specifically, developer Mediatonic is adding a Scout skin, though it would seem that it comes with everything but his gun and bat. Which, given the mechanics of Fall Guys, isn't exactly surprising, but still kind of disappointing that the satisfying "bonk" seemingly won't be included.

Notably, this addition seems to confirm the legitimacy of some recent leaks, which included this exact Team Fortress 2 skin. The same set of leaks also pointed to the possible addition of an iOS and Android version of the title as well as some kind of loot table. The same leaker is known for regularly leaking Fortnite content via datamining. And while no other crossovers were directly confirmed in the leaks, it seems that plenty of companies (and fans) want even more skins for the little beans to wear, so there is likely no shortage of possible collaborations at this point.

BONK! Guess who's coming to the in-game Steam store in a few hours?!? Better start getting in the dubs so you can save up enough 👑 Thanks @valvesoftware @TeamFortress 😍https://t.co/tzLe6zEg5O pic.twitter.com/Beq5aro4Be — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 13, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the suddenly popular title right here.

