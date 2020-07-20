Godzilla vs Kong Surfaces with New Synopsis

✖

Godzilla vs Kong will pit two of Hollywood's most famous monsters against one another. The 2021 blockbuster hopes to rekindle the pair's epic rivalry which first came to light decades ago. Now, a new synopsis for the Warner Bros. movie has gone live, and it promises the kaiju war will be even meatier than fans expected.

Recently, the blurb made its way online after fan-sites like Kaiju News Outlet spotted the synopsis. The description is said to have come from Playmates Toys as the brand put up listings for its Godzilla vs Kong figures recently. It was there the new synopsis was shown, and you can read it below:

"Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash in a spectacular battle for the ages! The monster war rages on the surface and deep within our world as the spectacular secret realm of the titans known as the Hollow Earth is revealed!"

Judging by this synopsis alone, it seems Godzilla vs Kong is going to be focused primarily on its titular monsters. The pair will be introduced to one another as a threat, and Godzilla will take none too kindly to a challenge. The same can be said for Kong who has been living at the top of Skull Island for so long. There is no doubt the alpha kaiju will butt heads at first, but the question remains whether they will stay enemies.

After all, this new synopsis teases a full-blown monster war under the Earth's surface. The Hollow Earth has made it easier than ever for kaiju to pop up, and humanity is still not sure how to cohabitant with the kaiju. If one monster gets too rowdy, it could prompt Godzilla and Kong to call a truce before teaming up to save the planet for an apocalyptic beast.

