Godzilla Producer Teases the Franchise's Expansion Plans

In the wake of Godzilla Minus One, the IP is reexamining how best to carry the kaiju forward in new movies.

If there is one thing we can always count on, it is Godzilla. For decades now, the massive titan has been at the forefront of film, and we've seen iteration after iteration of Godzilla. Most recently, Hollywood has had stake in Godzilla with its MonsterVerse franchise, and now Toho Company is reclaiming the beast. There is no denying the success of Godzilla Minus One, and now a producer on the film is teasing the IP's expansion.

During a recent interview with GQ Japan, producer Minami Ichikawa addressed a number of things about Godzilla Minus One. It was there the Toho Company exec admitted the organization is eyeing Godzilla carefully as they plan where the titan will show up next.

"We're collectively considering the future of the Godzilla character. We've had things like animated Godzilla films in the past, so we're brainstorming new avenues to expand the Godzilla universe," Ichikawa shared.

Of course, the producer is spot on about Godzilla's history. From video games to cartoons and comic books, we have seen Godzilla conquer all sorts of mediums. Not long ago, Godzilla took on anime with their own Netflix original series, and now the titan has kickstarted a new era in Japan. Following in the steps of Shin Godzilla, Godzilla Minus One has shattered box-office records across the globe. With more than $70 million USD grossed worldwide, all eyes are on Godzilla Minus One, and this has given Toho quite the opportunity to branch out the titan.

For now, we will have to wait and see where Godzilla goes next under Toho's guidance. These days, Godzilla Minus One is still screening stateside in theaters while the MonsterVerse carries on its first live-action drama on Apple TV+. Next year, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to drop under director Adam Wingard. So clearly, Godzilla is going to be busy well beyond the new year!

