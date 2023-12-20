Godzilla Minus One Director Details the Film's Unique Atomic Breath

Godzilla Minus One is a hit, scoring big at the box office in North America and Japan. With this new take on the king of the monsters presenting the scariest iteration of the kaiju to date, director Takashi Yamazaki has been making the rounds when it comes to talking about the giant monster. Aside from his large stature, Godzilla has once again returned with one of its most known attacks, its atomic breath. Much like the kaiju itself, Godzilla Minus One's atomic breath isn't quite the same as past incarnations, as Yamazaki explains.

Godzilla's status when it comes to his place in the world is one that has changed over the years. With Godzilla Minus One, the latest film featuring the king of the monsters decided to take the kaiju back to his early days in which he was the biggest threat to mankind rather than its savior. Appearing shortly after the events of World War 2, the lizard king storms his way to Japan, putting the country through a dire series of events as the country can't mobilize its military and won't receive any help from the world at large. While not yet confirmed for a sequel, it seems as though Yamazaki has some ideas as to where to go if Godzilla Minus One received a part two.

(Photo: Toho)

Godzilla Minus One's Atomic Breath Explained

Yamazaki explained that Godzilla's atomic breath this time around was changed to better reflect the atomic bomb, "This is a reference to the implosion method of detonating an atomic bomb. The basic principle is nuclear material, [erupted across a distance], condenses all at once towards its center, and once it reaches a point of critical mass, it detonates."

Godzilla Minus One might be the biggest take on the king of the monsters in theaters at the moment, but the kaiju has been making the rounds. At present, Apple TV+ is exploring Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. In 2024, the kaiju will return to team up with the ruler of Skull Island in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It's a good time to be a fan of all things kaiju.

