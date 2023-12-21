Godzilla Minus One Producer Shuji Abe Dies at 74

Shuji Abe, one of the producers behind Godzilla Minus One, has passed away. The film producer founded Robot Communications, a company which helped a number of top-tier projects go into production in Japan. He was 74 years old.

The information went public earlier today as Robot Communication announced the death of its founder. No cause of death was made public in the announcement, and a private funeral was held for the producer earlier this month. He died on December 11th in Japan.

For those unfamiliar with Abe, the producer was born in August 1949, and he began working in the film industry in 1969. His first career was founding Robot Communications which initially provided graphic design and oversaw television commercials. By the 2000s, Robot Communications was known across Japan as a go-to production home.

As movies Abe worked on, he helped bring Bayside Shakedown 2 to life as well as Always: Sunset on Third Street, Space Battleship: Yamato, Stand by Me Doraemon, Lupin III: The First, and more. Most recently, Abe helped bring Godzilla Minus One to life, and the Japanese kaiju flick has become a global hit.

With more than $70 million USD grossed worldwide, Godzilla Minus One is another success for Abe's legacy. We wish his loved ones the best during this difficult time.

