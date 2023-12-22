Godzilla Minus One Shares New Poster to Celebrate Oscar Nomination

Godzilla Minus One has become a hit in theaters, as the latest incarnation of the king of the monsters has been a hit with fans and critics alike. As the Toho production nets more millions at the box office, the Academy has also honored the latest Godzilla movie by nominating it for an Academy Award. To help celebrate Godzilla Minus One being the first movie featuring the lizard king to be nominated for an Oscar, the movie has released a new terrifying poster to celebrate.

Godzilla Minus One took the opportunity to introduce viewers to a brand new take on the popular kaiju. Rather than threatening mankind in the present, or teaming up with Kong, the latest film takes us back to Japan following the events of World War 2. In its story, kaiju fans follow along with a protagonist who was a "kamikaze bomber" for Japan but couldn't pull the trigger on taking his own life. Attempting to put his life back together as Japan tried to rebuild post World War 2, the protagonist is terrified to see that Godzilla has arrived and this iteration of the kaiju is far less friendly to mankind than many of the other incarnations. At present, a sequel has yet to be confirmed for this new take on the giant monster, though director Takashi Yamazaki has hinted that he'd like to return to this universe.

Godzilla Minus One Makes The "Short List"

Godzilla Minus One was previously announced for Best Visual Effects for the 96th Academy Awards, but it was revealed recently that the giant monster film had made the "short list". The king of the monsters is now one of ten films in consideration for the prestigious nomination, and is also the first Japanese film to be shortlisted for the honor. On January 23rd, the final five nominees will be announced, meaning Godzilla Minus One still has its work cut out for it when it comes to winning an Oscar.

Aside from this latest film out of Japan, Godzilla is currently appearing in Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. In 2024, the king of the monsters will be teaming up with Kong to fight a new threat from the Under Earth in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The future looks bright for the kaiju king across the board.

Do you want to see Godzilla Minus One win an Oscar?