Godzilla Faces His IRL Foe in This Viral Video

Godzilla is aiming to fight one of his biggest rivals later this year in the ruler of Skull Island, Kong, but before the two titans of the kaijiu industry lock horns, the current king of the monsters is going to have to battle a brand new foe thanks in part to a fan pitting the lizard king against a real life turtle. With one of the many action figures that have been created since the origin of the king of the kaiju being used in this real life battle, it makes for a scene ripped straight from a movie.

A "Turtle Kaiju" does exist in the form of Gamera, a large amphibian like giant monster that destroyed cities in a number of different films while mostly steering clear of the king of the kaiju! Gamera first appeared in 1965, with the kaiju getting a feature length film of their own outside of the realm of Godzilla, with the large turtle monster fighting against a number of different giant beasts that would definitely be able to stand toe to toe with the lizard king! Gamera has certainly had some unique nicknames as well that would probably never be applied to Godzilla, such as "The Friend Of All Children" and the "Guardian of the Universe" to name a few!

The Official Twitter Account for Fandom shared this hilarious tiny battle that takes place between this action figure of Godzilla and a turtle that is looking to make a name for itself as it pits its beak against the scales of the lizard king:

Godzilla faces off against his ultimate nemesis 🐢 (via @Andy0v0)pic.twitter.com/yAq2qRTr2S — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 9, 2020

While a crossover between Godzilla and Gamera has yet to be announced, it certainly has been discussed in the past so we'll see if these two titans of the kaiju industry are able to fight against one another. With the Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" bringing new versions of Godzilla, King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan, perhaps it's only a matter of time until we see a brand new version of Gamora brought to the forefront with a new North American interpretation of the giant creature!

Who do you think wins in a fight between Godzilla and the giant turtle monster of Gamora? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the universe of kaiju!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.