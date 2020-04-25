Magic: The Gathering Reveals Godzilla Lands Secret Lair Drop

Godzilla came to Magic: The Gathering with the release of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths on Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic: The Gathering Online. Wizards of the Coast, in collaboration with Toho, brought characters from the Godzilla franchise to the new set in the form of 19 Godzilla Series Monster cards. But those cards aren't going to fit into every Magic: The Gathering deck. An upcoming installment of Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair Drop Series offers Godzilla cards that can be used anytime. The Godzilla Lands drop includes five Japanese-language foil full-art basic lands illustrated by Lars Grant-West, Jonas De Ro, Lucas Graciano, Grzegorz Rutkowski, and Jenn Ravenna.

The Godzilla Lands will be available to preorder for 24 hours only via secretlair.wizards.com beginning at 9 a.m. PT on May 7. The Godzilla Lands set costs $29.99 and are limited to 15 per customer. In addition to the physical land cards, The Godzilla Lands set also includes one code for a digital sleeve on Magic: The Gathering Arena. The sleeve features the art from The Godzilla Lands Island. Keep reading to see all of the artwork featured in The Godzilla Lands Set.

In announcing The Godzilla Lands set, Wizards of the Coast notes that, unlike previous Secret Lair drops, The Godzilla Lands are preorder only. This means the cards won't be printed until after the sale has finished. Orders will ship as soon as inventory is available. Wizards of the Coast anticipates that the drops will arrive in July, but the final timeline will depend on when the company's production partners can resume running at full capacity as the coronavirus pandemic has affected their productivity.

