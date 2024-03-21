Godzilla Sparks Buzz After Japan Officials Spots Familiar Underwater Eruption

Godzilla is taking over pop culture these days, and honestly? We don't mind. From a recent Academy Award win to an upcoming MonsterVerse entry, Godzilla is drawing everyone's eyes. Now, social media has another kaiju kick to buzz over, and it all stems from a recent video posted by the Japan Coast Guard.

As you can see below, the whole thing came to light on March 16th as the coast guard in Japan conducted a drone mission. The tech allowed the organization to get a clear view a section of ocean off the coast of Iwa Jima. Not long ago, the area was impacted by an underwater volcanic eruption that produced a very small land mass. Now, the eruption is back, and it looks eerily familiar.

Uhhhh Ain't this how Shin Godzilla started https://t.co/KIPZiCknTg — MoonZilla (@MoonZilla4) March 21, 2024

After all, the footage captured by the Japan Coast Guard is very similar to the footage that kicks off Shin Godzilla. The movie, which came to life under directors Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, had a dire start. The movie kept track of the coast guard as officers explore the Tokyo Bay. It doesn't take long before something in the water destroys a massive yacht and leaves the bay roiling. Now, this drone footage from Japan proves reality is hardly stranger than fiction, but don't worry – we don't have a kaiju on our hands.

This eruption off Iwa Jima is hardly unexpected as the deep sea volcanoes causing the turmoil has been very active in recent years. Last year, the Volcano Islands Archipelago made a famous eruption. Iwa Jima is in the middle of this range, so it experiences it fair share of underwater incidents. Some scientists believe this area will form its own island in the coming decades given how active it has become. So rather than Godzilla, it seems Japan better brace for a new island to join its ranks.

Thankfully, there are other ways to keep up with Godzilla these days. On March 29th, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit theaters stateside under the watch of director Adam Wingard. As for Godzilla Minus One,

Is the world ready to deal with a threat like Godzilla? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!