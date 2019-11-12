Behind The Scenes Videos Unearthed For Godzilla Vs King Ghidorah

The king of the kaiju may have finished its current run of films for this year with Godzilla: King of the Monsters releasing into theaters earlier this year, but that isn’t stopping fans from finding new footage of both the lizard king and his most bitter foe in a life or death struggle for supremacy. Though to be fair, the Legendary Pictures film released earlier this year isn’t the first time that Godzilla has smashed his head against the three heads of the dragon king. Fans have managed to unearth some new footage of the titanic monsters clashing, showing just how much care and effort goes into their battles from those behind the scenes.

Twitter User RealEOC shared this two minute video that shows how the legendary filmmakers at Toho Studios managed to bring the battle between Godzilla and King Ghidorah to life using a combination of practical effects and some brave actors in rubber suits bringing the giant monsters into the “real world”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Behind the scenes of Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, 1991 pic.twitter.com/t5GcXdKdMo — Eyes On Cinema (@RealEOC) November 9, 2019

The original film, Godzilla Vs King Ghidorah, was released in 1991, featuring a far more insane storyline than the one we saw in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Incorporating time travel and aliens known as the Futurians, the battle between the two would be kaiju kings was still a vicious fight but had far crazier elements to it overall.

While Ghidorah was killed at the end of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the stinger of the recent blockbuster hinted that the three headed dragon’s time on this earth may not be completely at an end. Whether or not the dragon will be appearing in the crossover brawl arriving next year, Godzilla Vs Kong, is anyone’s guess though there are certainly hints from the last film that it’s a strong possibility.

What do you think of this unearthed footage showing how the “sausage is made” for Godzilla Vs King Ghidorah? What is your favorite Godzilla entry in the Toho Studios franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.