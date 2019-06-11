Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Confirms Classic Kaiju Easter Egg

Not satisfied with the inclusion of over a dozen kaiju in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, director Michael Dougherty let a new bomb drop on his Twitter confirming an easter egg for another star of the Japanese Toho films. While this giant monster was no longer in the land of the living in the film, Dougherty confirmed that a certain set of bones that were seen in the movie may have belonged to another kaiju sharing a long history with Godzilla: Anguirus!

Michael Dougherty confirmed on his Twitter Account that a skeleton, which may or may not belong to Anguirus, can be seen outside of Godzilla’s “underwater lair”:

The skeleton of a creature that might or might not be Anguirus is briefly visible in one shot, just outside Godzilla’s underwater lair. https://t.co/7oBr1irR6H pic.twitter.com/mK0vBQd5mn — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) June 8, 2019

Anguirus is a kaiju covered in spikes that, while not being the most popular of the giant monsters from Toho, is the first giant monster that Godzilla ever fought. Appearing in “Godzilla Raids Again“, Aguirus found himself in a colossal showdown with the titanic lizard, but was unable to save itself from Godzilla’s fire breath.

So what makes Anguirus so different from Godzilla aside from its more “turtle-like” appearance? Well, it happens to be much faster than the lizard king thanks in part to its brain starting within its skull but then connecting down into its chest and abdomen. In future appearances, it was also revealed by Toho that Anguirus also happened to have himself a healing factor! After taking a heavy shot to the chin by MechaGodzilla in a later installment, Anguirus was able to heal almost instantaneously from the damage.

Obviously, a live Anguirus wasn’t seen here but with the stakes constantly amplifying, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this behemoth make some sort of appearance in next year’s Godzilla Vs Kong crossover.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more.