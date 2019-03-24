‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Teases Big Kaiju Easter Eggs

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is expected by many to be a film designed for hardcore kaiju lovers. Director Mike Dougherty is a documented fanatic of the original Toho films, and he is reassuring fans his take on the beast will come with lots of easter eggs.

Now, the catch is whether or not fans will be able to find them.

Recently, ComicBook.com got to learn more about the sequel’s easter egg plans at a set visit. It was there Dougherty opened up about his vision, and he said Godzilla: King of the Monsters will have some kaiju references for fans of every level.

“There’s definitely a few others and I was hoping to sort of tip the hat to them… [but] these are the crown jewels of Toho as far as I’m concerned,” the director explained.

“You know, like Mothra, Rodan, Ghidorah, and Godzilla… those are ones that come to mind when you think of the Godzilla universe.”

As for what these easter eggs will be, fans can only wait to find out. The summer blockbuster will be here before fans know it, but one of the sequel’s stars did tell ComicBook.com there’s one dangerous kaiju he’d love (and hate) to see enter the MonsterVerse.

“I’m gonna tell you about my most feared Godzilla Monster. One time as a kid, Godzilla was about to die. It was Gigan. Gigan is a problem,” O’Shea Jackson explained. “There’s like – there’s no way Godzilla should have won. Gigan is a real problem. I hope we don’t see him. Because this is going to be way worse nowadays.”

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

