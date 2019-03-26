‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Supports ‘Jurassic Park’ Crossover

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will roar into theaters this summer, and it looks like no one is more hyped about that then Mike Dougherty. The director is the kaiju’s number one fan, and he is vying for the series to make a truly epic crossover.

Of course, Dougherty thinks Godzilla will prevail. Yeah, dinosaurs are cool, but they don’t have anything on this massive beast.

Taking to Twitter, Dougherty got fans going when he told netizens adding Godzilla to any film would make it that much better. Fans decided to test the theory by mashing up the atomic beast with all sorts of franchises, and Jurassic Park was a standout.

A fan known as Rebel Alliance shared a piece of fan-art imagining the big crossover. Godzilla is seen swimming towards the islands which once held Jurassic Park, but Dougherty had some bold words about the mash up.

“All you can eat buffet,” the director wrote.

All you can eat buffet. https://t.co/zeNxQGHkze — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) March 22, 2019

So, if you were thinking Jurassic Park‘s Indominous Rex could handle everything, think again. If the world really needed to get rid of the dinosaurs, all it would need is to call in Godzilla for a mighty meaty snack.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

