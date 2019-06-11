Godzilla: King of the Monsters Teases Godzilla and Kong’s Ancient Feud

Godzilla: King of the Monsters was a sequel that managed to raise the stakes significantly from its 2014 predecessor. By adding in the giant monsters of Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah, along with nearly a dozen other kaiju, this summer blockbuster managed to take theaters by storm. The “MonsterVerse” is promising to grow even larger next year with the follow up that will pit the Lizard King against the ruler of Skull Island Kong in Godzilla Vs Kong. This recent installment did manage to hint toward this titanic fight in a final credits shot!

Much like the post credit scene of Kong: Skull Island which teased the events transpiring in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the events that take place in Godzilla Vs. Kong. Skull Island saw the characters that survived the events of the film gather to look at ancient cave drawings that hinted at the battle to come between Godzilla and Ghidorah, while the credit scene here does something similar by hinting at the titanic duel between the giant ape and large lizard. While there aren’t characters explaining the background of the drawing as was previously the case, audiences got the message loud and clear.

What’s most interesting about the cave drawing is displaying just how even Kong and Godzilla now are in terms of size. In Kong: Skull Island, the king ape, intimidating as he was, wasn’t anywhere near the size of Godzilla. While the movie hinted at Kong being young and “still growing”, it’s amazing to see just how much the young primate has grown since his initial appearance.

The events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters certainly set the stage for this upcoming brawl, with more than just the cave drawing highlighting it. With all the Kaiju awakening, it goes without saying that Kong was doing the same, though still living on his island. The “Hollow Earth” theory that was presented in Kong’s feature film is present here in KOTM and there are newspaper articles that also lay clever hints to the giant titanic ape making his presence known in the upcoming battle to end all battles.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”