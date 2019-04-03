New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Should Debut Soon

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is planning to hit up theaters next month, and excitement for the sequel is growing by the day. Not only will Japan’s favorite kaiju show up on the big screen, but he’ll be joined by Mothra and more. As you can guess, fans are wanting to see more footage of all these showdowns, and fans will get some more soon.

After all, a new trailer will be dropping for the film soon enough, and fans are trying to guess when the clip will drop.

Over on Twitter, Gormaru Island hit up fans with the update. According to the Godzilla fan-site, reports have come in that the next trailer for King of the Monsters has been rated.

“New Trailer rated! A Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer 3 has been recently rated, and its runtime will be 5-minutes, we assume this to potentially be the footage that thundered across both Wondercon and Cinemacon. Expect it soon,” the page writes.

As for the Cinema Con, ComicBook.com did get a peek at the footage. We had a man on the ground pass a description of the event’s footage to us, and you can read the spoiler-friendly breakdown below:

“A trailer plays, with an introduction from Millie Bobbie Brown. A sneak peek sees war fleets in a golden, destroyed earth. The nation’s capitol is broken down and on fire. Humans are under ground, under ice working on a solution. They awaken the monsters in hopes that they will fight for them. Instead, their bunkers are destroyed and they’re left running across the ice for safety.

Vera Farmiga makes a tough call to awaken the monster as Kyle Chandler’s character stand above the opening in the ice. Electrical currents become visible as the three-headed monster rises up one head at a time with some spiked tails to match. The soldiers look on concerned. Millie Bobbie Brown and Vera Farmiga observe from a helicopter. Ghidorah spews electric bolts at the soldiers and wipes them out. Somehow, Kyle Chandler got away.

As humans try to escape, Ghidorah attacks. Godzilla comes to their defense. Ghidora opens its wings and the two square up. Farmiga tells her family over FaceTime that she is saving the world. Mothra flies over a city with her wings creating a gust of wind sweeping humans from the ground. Chandler’s character is eager to stop all of the monsters. Ghidorah, Rodan, Mothra, and Godzilla all do battle. Atomic breath and lightning bolts are spewed. Buildings are destroyed.”

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

