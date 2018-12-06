‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Teases New Trailer With Cryptic Monarch Post

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a few months out, but fans are eager to see what the big sequel has in store. After all, the infamous kaiju hasn’t been seen since the film put out its first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, but that is all set to change soon.

In a few days, Godzilla will finally resurface, and it seems Monarch Sciences is teasing his return with some cryptic posts.

Over on Twitter, the official Monarch Sciences page has been busy teasing fans with kaijus, and a new post appears to be referencing the trailer coming for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

⋈ MONARCH ALERT: Unusual blue light pattern captured off the coast of Praia Grande, Brazil. Godzilla tracker is still offline, report similar occurrences to #MonarchSightings. pic.twitter.com/rMv1ib658i — [MONARCH] (@MonarchSciences) December 6, 2018

As you can see above, the tweet from Monarch Sciences is sharing an alert after kaiju-related activity was spotted off the shore of Brazil.

“MONARCH ALERT: Unusual blue light pattern captured off the coast of Praia Grande, Brazil. Godzilla tracker is still offline,” the post reads.

A series of photos were added to the post, and they show off the illuminated water. In one still, a person can be seen on a board in open water and they are not alone. In the back, fans can see a large shadow under the ocean’s surface, and a long strip of glowing blue light can be running down the mysterious figure.

“Boarder’s drone footage captures illuminated wake moving towards the eastern coast of Brazil,” Monarch writes. “Titanus Gojira may be headed to southern waters. Recon confirmed.”

This cryptic post may not mean much to netizens at first, but Godzilla fans know Brazil is where the kaiju is heading. Over on Twitter, director Mike Dougherty confirmed Godzilla: King of the Monsters will drop a new trailer at an on-going Brazilian comic con.

“The Godzilla movie trailer will drop Sunday Dec 9th at Brazil Comic Con. From Godzilla’s lips to your ears,’ the filmmaker wrote.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as follows: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”