Does Godzilla: King of the Monsters Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Godzilla has arrived! At long last, the King of the Monsters has made its way back to theaters. The monster roared into theaters tonight to tackle Thursday night previews, and fans will want to make sure they stick around.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters does have a post-credits scene, and it is a rather important one.

To start, Godzilla: King of the Monsters closes with its first set of credits, and fans will want to pay close attention. The credits are shown in a news reel form, and each shot is loaded with Toho easter eggs and teasers for Godzilla vs Kong. But if you want an even bigger tease, then you have to wait until the very end.

Once all of the credits have rolled, Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits up fans with a post-credits tag. It begins eerily enough as fans reunite with the eco-terrorist group led by Alan Jonah (Charles Dance). The group succeeded in escaping the country after Emma Russell abandoned the group to rescue her daughter Madison. So, where did they go?

Well, they return to the home of Rodan and meet up with the locals who survived his debut on Isla de Mara. Alan and his team are led by a villager who says crazy times have come about thanks to the Titans. The locals need cash as they can no longer fish thanks to the effects of the Oxygen Destroyer used by the U.S. military. To get cash, the locals have started to sell what they can, and they offer up a prize to Alan.

When the gang enter a dark room, the lights turn on to reveal one of Ghidorah’s decapitated heads. The head was originally torn off by Godzilla in the ocean, and the tides brought it back to land. Alan takes a look at the hulking flesh before he tells the man his group will take Ghidorah’s decapitated head, and the screen goes to black after.

Clearly, this means fans have yet to see the last of Alan and his group’s interest in restoring balance on Earth. Now, fans just have to figure out how this scene will tie into next year’s crossover Godzilla vs Kong.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”