First Look at Rodan, King Ghidorah, and Mothra in ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’

Fans finally got a first look at the iconic kaiju joining Godzilla in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Warner Bros. and Legendary released a new trailer for the upcoming film at Warner Bros.’ Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer gave fans a better idea of the plot to the new Godzilla film, along with looks at Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah.

The trailer showed only a shadow-y look of King Ghidorah, its face and body obscured by either ice or fog. Here’s two screen caps of the classic three-headed monster below:

And here’s a solid shot of Mothra, seemingly as it emerges from some sort of waterfall.

We also see what appears to be Mothra’s larval form, reaching out to touch Millie Bobbie Brown’s character’s hand:

Finally, we get a couple of good looks at Rodan, including of it emerging from a volcano.

Curiously, Rodan seems to be presented as a huge threat in the new trailer, with it generating massive winds capable of flattening a city just from flying. At one point, we see a devastated Washington DC as Rodan flies away in the distance:

From the sounds of the trailer, at least some people consider Godzilla and the other monsters to be “titans” that serve to protect Earth from destruction. Because of the effect that humans have had on the planet, these people want to release the monsters in order to cause some extinction level disasters that will ultimately serve to “protect” Earth from humans.

Curiously, the ending scene shows Godzilla roaring into battle as jets flying over and around it. From the looks of the shot, Godzilla appears to be on the side of the humans in this particular fight, which syncs up with the plot of many past Godzilla films.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters comes out May 31, 2019.