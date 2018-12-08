‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Teaser Gives New Look At Rodan

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a few days out from a new trailer, and it seems things are really heating up. After all, a new teaser for the trailer has gone live, and it is giving fans a fiery new look at Rodan.

Over on Twitter, Monarch Sciences got fans buzzing with its latest post. The clip simply references a specimen on Monarch’s radar called ‘The One Born of Fire’, and fans will be able to spot the creature easily.

After all, Rodan is hard to miss, and fans just got a new look at the flying kaiju.

⋈ MONARCH SPECIMEN: The One Born of Fire. pic.twitter.com/nJxaKQPAV6 — [MONARCH] (@MonarchSciences) December 6, 2018

As you can see above, the clip is a short one that teases secret Monarch Sciences footage. The reel gets going as a handheld camera pans across a red sky. Despite the footage being corrupted, fans can make out a large creature flying in the air, and its distinct shape proves it is Rodan.

For fans unfamiliar with the Godzilla franchise, Rodan is one of Toho’s most famous monsters. The creature debuted way back in 1956 in a self-titled film, but Rodan made his way into the Godzilla franchise before long. The prehistoric animal leans heavily into its Pteranodon roots, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters will mark the beast’s first live appearance in Legendary’s MonsterVerse.

Of course, this is not the first time Rodan has been referenced in the new films. Kong: Skull Island made an explicit reference to Rodan in its post-credits scene. Cave paintings of Rodan were shown alongside Mothra and King Ghidorah. The sequel’s first trailer also showed Rodan flying in silhouette, so this teaser has fans hopeful the film’s second trailer will show even more kaiju action when it drops Sunday, December 9.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as follows: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”