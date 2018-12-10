The Internet is Loving the Latest ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is bounding closer to its release by the day, and the team behind the kaiju just hyped fans for his big comeback. A brand-new trailer for the sequel just dropped, and netizens definitely weren’t ready for the intense reel they were given.

As you can see below, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the word is all good so far. The sequel released its second trailer following the first’s debut at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. Fresh off Brazil’s CCXP convention, the new trailer shows off tons of new footage, and fans are enamored with how epic the clip feels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer begins with Millie Bobby Brown’s character sending out a message for help, but no one is around to answer. As kaijus such as Godzilla continue popping up around the globe, humanity has found itself increasingly strained. The appearance of these titans are stressful to say at the least, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters will show why that is the case.

After all, there can only be one King of the Monsters, and it seems like Godzilla is going to have his crown challenged by King Ghidorah.

So far, fans are feeling amped for the 2019 sequel, and the blockbuster is on the must-watch list of millions. Director Michael Dougherty has kept interest in the project high as he has shared teasers about the sequel time and again. Not long ago, Godzilla stans were assured the monster will whip out his atomic breath before his sequel wraps, but it might not be used the way they expect.

“Not without giving away too much,” Dougherty told Entertainment Weekly after saying he couldn’t address any specific uses of Godzilla’s iconic technique. “But it takes place at a very key moment and it’s a sort of call to arms.”

For now, fans can speculate about how Godzilla will take on King Ghidorah, and this new trailer gives netizens plenty of fodder to theorize over. After all, the reel ends with an abrupt clip of the three-headed dragon grappling with the king of the monsters, leaving Godzilla on the defense as he guards his coveted title as the world’s favorite kaiju.

Check out the synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.

Go Hard or Go Home

Was really not prepared for how hard the new GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS trailer was gonna fuck and now I’m headed to the emergency room. pic.twitter.com/9QabTaQYx7 — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) December 10, 2018

Squad Goals

when Ghidorah shows up to get his ass whooped by Godzilla Mothra and Rodan for the 300th time pic.twitter.com/FXx1gq2vuf — Gojee-Ho! ?✨@ Commissions open! (@GojeeSenpai) December 10, 2018

Mothra Coming in Hot

Guys…..



If we actually get to see #Godzilla and an ADULT #Mothra TEAM UP vs #KingGhidorah in #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters…..



I can’t even begin to process how awesome that is gonna be.



That’s never happened, right?



Mothra in her adult form teaming up with Godzilla? pic.twitter.com/WZYJrP3paR — ? Karen Catizone? (@Mugsysam) December 10, 2018

Michael Dougherty, the Monster Whisperer

Much like the first one, I am completely awestruck by today’s trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Giving Michael Dougherty a handful of monsters & a ton of money to play with has clearly proven to be one of the smartest, coolest choices made in Hollywood in recent years. pic.twitter.com/OQkPhy5W7Z — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) December 10, 2018

A Fight as Old as Rhyme?

Just Take It

take my money and then i will find other money for you to take, #Godzilla pic.twitter.com/qtJ1Coq5to — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 10, 2018

Atomic Breath Strikes Twice

HOLY SH*T.



The New ‘GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS’ Trailer, somehow, managed to be just as epic as the first trailer. The action looks absolutely mind-blowing, the story actually seems interesting, & the CGI is astoundingly breathtaking. We couldn’t be more excited! pic.twitter.com/cmzDssgXV7 — DR Movie News (@DRMovieNews) December 10, 2018

The Greatest Timeline

I need everybody to understand something. We are somehow getting a $150+ million budget version of Godzilla VS Ghidorah. #GodzillaKingofMonsters



WE LIVE IN INCREDIBLE TIMES. pic.twitter.com/24iyw7YuCC — Ben B. Singer (@BenBSinger) December 10, 2018

Dropping Some Truth

“So you want to make Godzilla our pet? “

“No, we would be his” pic.twitter.com/OlNWmkMYB1 — † ?????? ???? † (@TheUntoldSt0ry_) December 10, 2018

Fight, Fight, Fight