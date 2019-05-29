This Custom Godzilla XBOX One Will Reign Supreme

In our line of work, we see a lot of merchandise. We see perfumes and jewelry and t-shirts and sneakers but we would be hard pressed to think of a more beautiful piece of memorabilia than this custom Godzilla: King Of the Monsters Xbox One. Shaped to actually look like the kaiju master himself, this Xbox One, along with its other counterparts that mimic other monsters from the sequel to 2014’s Godzilla, are up for grabs for a limited time as part of a Microsoft contest. Read below to see how you can win.

Xbox’s Twitter Account details how by simply re-tweeting the tweet below, you can be placed in the running to win one of these four consoles that highlight Godzilla, King Ghiddorah, Mothra, and Rodan respectively:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last chance to RT for your shot to win the ultimate King of Consoles: a custom Xbox One X. #GodzillaXboxSweepstakes #GodzillaMovie NoPurchNec. Ends June 7. Rules: https://t.co/qH0lrYCapn pic.twitter.com/XKZfI3B98q — Xbox (@Xbox) May 29, 2019

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters drops into theaters this Friday, May 31st, so what better way to celebrate this upcoming creature feature than playing a game on one of these gorgeous modded consoles? Speaking of Godzilla on consoles, the last Godzilla game to arrive on consoles was the game based on the Japanese based feature, Shin Godzilla, which saw an entirely new interpretation of the character take form with a much more grim visage than what we’ve grown to know. Another kaiju game, Godzilla Defense Force, is currently available on mobile IOS systems. Developed by Neople and Studio 42, GDF is a defense fortress game having you the player defend cities from the various monsters of the Godzilla series.



With the box office predictions shining bright for the king of the monsters this weekend, we would imagine that his future in the video game world is shining just as much. We’ll certainly keep our fingers crossed next year to see if there’s an accompanying game to the king of all crossovers, Godzilla Vs. Kong.



What do you think of these custom consoles? Are there any other Godzila kaiju or monsters in general that you’d like to see receive their own consoles? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”