Pikachu Meets Mechagodzilla with This Adorable New Figure

In the past few days, Godzilla has reared his head in a big way thanks to his shared trailer spot with Kong himself. The pair will hit theaters this year in an epic crossover, and the film's first trailer appears to show a first-look at Mechagodzilla. As you can imagine, the peek has fans outrageously excited for Godzilla vs Kong, and one special collectible promises to introduce the mech beast to Ash Ketchum's best friend.

Recently, the Internet was taken by surprise when a new figure was announced by HARD SHELL Studios. The company sent forth its next big release, and it promises to please fans of Pokemon and Godzilla alike. After all, the statue showcases Pikachu cosplaying as Mechagodzilla, and it is pretty brilliant.

According to the big announcement, this Pikachu status is made of resin and PU. The item is priced at just over $100 USD and sold through Favor GK. The piece, which is limited to 398 pieces, will stand at nearly 15 inches tall with an estimated ship date coming in Q3 of 2021.

Clearly, this figure brings together the best of both Godzilla and Pokemon. Pikachu looks fierce in this mech cosplay, so we have to give him props for the look. This is one of a few cosplay figures Pikachu has enjoyed over the years. Not long ago, a state of Pikachu was released which witnessed the monster cosplay as Godzilla proper. And now, it seems like Ash's best friend is continuing the cosplay trend with a new look.

What do you make of this adorable figure? Which other Pokemon could use a Godzilla crossover?