How Does MechaGodzilla Fit into Godzilla vs. Kong?

How will MechaGodzilla fit into the events of Godzilla vs. Kong? Although it has yet to be confirmed for the new film itself, all signs point to the famous robotic kaiju making an appearance in the film as teased through the very first trailer. Not only did there seem to be a robotic head of some sort in the first few seconds of the first trailer, but one small screen later in the trailer seemed to indicate a weapon of some sort charging up. But what will this mean for the fourth film in the Monsterverse quadrilogy?

Godzilla vs. Kong's trailer and synopsis tease that the focus of the film will certainly be on how the two titular titans come to blows thanks to some human interference from Monarch bringing them together following Godzilla's questionable destruction of cities and landmarks. But the human interference won't likely stop there, and that's most likely where MechaGodzilla will come into play.

TOHO's original incarnation of MechaGodzilla first appeared in Godzilla vs. MechaGodzilla, and was a weapon from the "Third Planet of the Black Hole" that took on the guise of Godzilla as it began a destructive rampage. Later incarnations of the mecha kaiju saw it become a man-made weapon designed to actually defend Japan from Godzilla's attacks, but there's a chance that elements from both of these origins make it into Godzilla vs. Kong.

(Photo: Legendary / TOHO)

The trailer seems to imply that Godzilla has become the problem in the new film, and that's why Kong is brought from Skull Island to help the human side of things. But what if that's part of Monarch's ultimate plan? What if this Godzilla we see is actually a MechaGodzilla that was created to eventually make the idea of a Godzilla and Kong fight seem like a good idea? Like it was the only option left?

The second potential route for MechaGodzilla's involvement is that the fight between the two gets so rowdy that the humans have to involve themselves with their final ace in the hole, a huge mechanical beast based on years of Godzilla study. Failing that, maybe it's early on in the film as the humans try to face off Godzilla with it before bringing in Kong as a late option? Either way, it seems we're getting some big guns in the next film!

But what do you think? Do you think MechaGodzilla will be showing up in Godzilla vs. Kong? What role do you think it will play in the film if it does? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!