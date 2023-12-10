Godzilla Minus One Box Office Holds Strong Thanks to Surprising Sales Drop

Godzilla Minus One is still going strong at the U.S. box office with the low sales drop of 2023.

Godzilla Minus One is the film that keeps on giving. The latest Toho-led kaiju flick entered the United States as an underdog, but it is now seen as a box office victor. After grossing more than $20 million USD domestically, Godzilla Minus One is on the radar of movie lovers nationwide. This uptick shows in the most recent round of box office data because Godzilla Minus One is raking in cash with a surprisingly low drop in week-to-week sales.

The update went live today as the latest box office numbers from the U.S. went live. It was there fans learned Godzilla Minus One came in third place this weekend after grossing $8.3 million. Falling behind The Boy and the Heron as well as Hunger Games' prequel, Godzilla Minus One showed strong in its second weekend domestically with a very low drop.

In fact, the earnings for Godzilla Minus One only dropped 26.3% between week one and two. This marks the lowest week-over-week drop of 2023. So if you ever doubted the staying power of Japan's favorite kaiju, think again.

Of course, Godzilla Minus One has made an impressive global gross at the box office. The film's international haul is already at $51 million USD which far exceeds its budget. For weeks, reports suggested Godzilla Minus One had a budget of $15 million USD, but director Takashi Yamazaki was quick to brush off the rumor. It turns out the film cost less than $15 million, so Godzilla Minus One is already turning a big profit. It did well enough to push Toho Company towards a theatrical expansion domestically, and this latest box office haul proves Godzilla Minus One has what it takes to capture fans on a global scale.

