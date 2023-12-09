Godzilla Minus One Director Thanks Western Fans For Film's Success

Godzilla Minus One is a hit in North America. While Legendary's MonsterVerse has been the premiere place to see the king of the lizards in the West, there's plenty of room for kaiju when it comes to hitting the silver screen. With the latest Toho film set to take the number three spot at the box office this weekend, the director of the movie, Takashi Yamazaki, has shared an appreciative message to giant monster fans in North America.

For those who have yet to see the latest take on Godzilla on the silver screen, Godzilla Minus One focuses on a new iteration of the kaiju. Taking place shortly after the events of World War 2, the "Minus One" references the idea that Godzilla's reign of terror is bringing Japan backward as the country is still dealing with the after-effects of the Second World War. Where the latest Toho movie is able to succeed among critics and audiences alike is not just with its kaiju action, but with its human drama. Following a failed kamikaze pilot looking to find meaning in his life now that he survived the world, Godzilla acts as a harsh reminder of the inaction that caused the death of many of his comrades.

(Photo: Toho)

A Message To The Fans From Godzilla Minus One's Director

Shared on the Official Godzilla social media account, Yamazaki expressed his deepest thanks to Western fans that have been heading to theaters to see the latest take on the lizard king. Here's what Takashi had to say to North American kaiju fans, "We're excited by the tremendous response in North America. I've been reading the fan feedback on social media and am very encouraged by the passionate comments based on a thorough analysis of the film. In some theaters, I've heard there was even applause. Thank you for warmly receiving our Godzilla."

Outside of Godzilla Minus One, the king of the monsters can currently be seen in Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Next year, the MonsterVerse will continue with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, teaming the giant lizard with the ruler of Skull Island for a brand new threat.

Is Godzilla Minus One your favorite kaiju movie of all time? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.