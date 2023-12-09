Godzilla Minus One Reveals Shocking Fact About Film's Budget

Godzilla Minus One is a hit when it comes to the global theatrical box office. Introducing a new take on the king of the monsters who is harboring some serious hatred for humanity, the latest focusing on the lizard king has been universally praised by critics and kaiju fans alike. In a new interview at Tokyo Comic Con, the director of the film, Takashi Yamazaki, disputed just how much the budget was for his movie which has ushered in a new age for Godzilla.

2023 has been a major year for Godzilla and not just thanks to this latest movie from Toho. Earlier this year, Apple TV+ released the first episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which features not only the king of the monsters but several old and new kaiju from Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. The series is currently halfway through its initial season, with 2024 set to see the lizard king hit the big screen once again thanks to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Unlike Godzilla Minus One, the upcoming crossover sequel will once again see a "friendlier" Godzilla teaming up with the ruler of Skull Island to tackle a new threat. Luckily, the new dynamic duo is set to receive some major power-ups for the road ahead.

(Photo: Toho)

Godzilla Minus Budget

Following the release of Godzilla Minus One in theaters, there have been a number of reports that the film's production cost was around $15 million USD. In a recent interview at Tokyo Comic Con, director Takashi Yamazaki surprisingly stated that not only was that number not true, but the budget was less than the figure. In a candid statement, Yamazaki said "I wish it were that much" in reference to the alleged $15 million dollar price tag.

Godzilla Minus One was originally slated to have a weeklong run in North American theaters but thanks to its opening weekend success, the king of the monsters' run has been extended. For this weekend's box office, the lizard king's theatrical take is projected to put it at third place in the West, following Studio Ghibli's The Boy And The Heron and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Has Godzilla Minus One become your favorite film focusing on the king of the monsters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

Via Discussing Film