One Piece's Creator Sings Godzilla Minus One's Praises

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, has a legendary schedule, even for the hard-working manga artists that populate Weekly Shonen Jump. This year, Oda added to his already busy manga schedule with the live-action adaptation on Netflix, acting as Executive Producer. Luckily, Eiichiro was able to pull himself from the Grand Line just long enough to check out the latest terrifying adventure focused on the king of the monsters in Godzilla Minus One. Taking to the latest Shonen Jump, Oda shared his review of the critically acclaimed kaiju movie.

One Piece has had its fair share of giant monsters that have been thrown in the path of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, though none have been able to stop the crew of the Thousand Sunny. During the War For Wano Arc, the Beast Pirates were able to show off their more monstrous sides as the likes of Kaido, King, Queen, and other villains were able to rely on their Devil Fruit abilities to transform into giant beasts. Despite the big power-ups, Kaido and the rulers of Wano Country were unable to keep their iron grip on the downtrodden denizens of the isolated nation. With Kaido defeated, the Straw Hats are sailing to Egghead Island in the anime.

(Photo: Toho & Shueisha)

Eiichiro Oda's Godzilla Minus One Review

In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, Eiichiro Oda shared his review for Godzila Minus One, "It's the first time in my life that I've seen Godzilla Minus One! Very interesting. The first one I watched after I got there was so interesting." Oda then went on to say that he would check out Shin Godzilla after loving the recent take on the king of the monsters.

The latest Godzilla MInus One hasn't just been a hit with critics and kaiju fans alike but at the box office. Since hitting theaters in North America, the film has become the most money-making live-action Japanese movie release in the West. While a sequel to the latest kaiju film has yet to be confirmed, there were some seeds sown in the finale of the movie that could mean this iteration of Godzilla will return.

Via OP_Spoilers2023